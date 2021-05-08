COA resumes group activities

Many activities of Leavenworth County’s Council on Aging were halted last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the organization recently has resumed some of its in-person group activities.

“People are ready to get out,” said Connie Harmon, director of Council on Aging.

Harmon said the Council on Aging activities have restarted as people have expressed interest in them.

“It’s been a little bit of a grassroots effort,” she said.

She said masks and social distancing are required for the events.

“We’re starting out slowly,” she said.

The first group activity to resume was a grandparents support group, which Harmon said is for grandparents who are raising grandchildren.

The second activity to resume was a men’s coffee group.

Other activities that have resumed or will start up again soon include a group called Yarn Connection, a quilting guild and a Sing-along Choir.

“Some of the groups have reduced in size but some of them have increased,” Harmon said.

She said the Council on Aging will have a lunch and movie program next month.

A calendar of upcoming Council on Aging events can be found on the county’s website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov.

The Council on Aging is located at 1830 S. Broadway.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR