23 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday 23 new cases of the coronavirus in the county since May 3.

The Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday.

The 23 new cases reported are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

A total of 6,848 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, Health Department officials were monitoring 24 active community cases in the county.

Three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 232 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fifty-five Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

The Health Department reported Monday that it has administered 15,706 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 15,604 second doses.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will be hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

This is a change in location from earlier clinics organized by the Health Department.

The clinic is open to anyone who is 18 years old or older. Participants do not have to be residents of Leavenworth County.

People are asked to bring photo identification.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered during the clinic. Both vaccines have been approved only for people who are 18 or older.

