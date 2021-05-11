Library resumes pre-pandemic hours

The Leavenworth Public Library has returned to its pre-COVID-19 pandemic hours.

However, some COVID-19 measures remain in place including a face covering requirement.

“All of our regular service hours have been restored,” Director Matthew Nojonen said.

The library building had been closing for a couple of hours in the middle of each day so employees could devote their time exclusively to patrons who wished to utilize a curbside pick-up service.

As of Monday, the library building is no longer closing for curbside pick-up. But people can still pick up reserved materials curbside by telephoning the library staff once they arrive at the building.

“This basically allows anybody that wants it anytime we’re open to give us a call,” Nojonen said.

The curbside option ends each day 30 minutes prior to closing.

The library, located at 417 Spruce St., is now open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The phone number for the library is 913-682-5666.

Nojonen said interest in the curbside pick-up service has dropped sharply with fewer than 10 people utilizing it per day. But he said the library will continue to offer it as an option for people who may be uncomfortable going into public places.

He said the number of people who visit the inside of the library is steadily growing but has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The library is limiting the number of patrons inside the building at any given time to 75. Nojonen said this limit has not yet been reached.

The building’s meeting rooms are open. But the capacity for each of these rooms is being limited to 20 people.

Nojonen said a limited number of computers are open at the library for public internet access.

He said some activities being organized by the library will take place in city parks in order to accommodate larger crowds while observing social distancing.

This includes the kickoff for a children’s summer reading program scheduled for 10 a.m. June 5 at Wollman Park.

