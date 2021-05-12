Cause of LCF inmate death not believed to be COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Corrections reported that an inmate died Tuesday at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The cause of Addison L. Payne’s death has not yet been determined. Autopsy results are still pending. But a preliminary assessment indicates Payne’s death was not related to COVID-19, according to a news release from Carol Pitts, KDOC public information officer.

Payne, 53, was serving a life sentence for robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sodomy and rape. He had been imprisoned with KDOC since April 1993.

A KDOC website indicates the crimes occurred in 1992 in Sedgwick County.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.