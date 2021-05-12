County honors fallen deputy with proclamation

Leavenworth County commissioners proclaimed Wednesday as Detective Cpl. Abramovitz Day.

The proclamation honored Daniel Abramovitz, a member of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office who was killed last year in a crash. His death is considered to have occurred in the line of duty.

Members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office were on hand Wednesday when the proclamation was read by County Commission Chairman Mike Smith.

Sheriff Andy Dedeke thanked commissioners for recognizing Abramovitz’s sacrifice.

“He was a good friend and public servant,” Dedeke said.

Abramovitz died Oct. 30 as a result of a crash at 211th Street and McIntyre Road.

“He will be missed,” Commissioner Doug Smith said.

The proclamation noted Abramovitz’s name has been added to a Fraternal Order of Police monument located at the Justice Center that honors fallen members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office. And his name will be added to the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial in Topeka and the National Fallen Officer’s Monument in Washington, D.C.

Mike Smith read a separate proclamation Wednesday recognizing this week as National Police Week.

Mike Smith, who served in law enforcement for more than 21 years, said it was an honor and privilege to read the proclamation.

Commissioner Mike Stieben said he hopes members of the Sheriff’s Office feel supported by the commission.

“We support what you do,” he said.

Mike Smith said he does not believe the County Commission will ever support defunding law enforcement.

He said law enforcement officers are trying to do their job while being spit on and having things thrown at them.

“They’re just good people,” he said.

On Tuesday, Leavenworth Mayor Pro-Tem Camalla Leonhard read a proclamation during a meeting at Leavenworth City Hall that also recognized this week as National Police Week.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said members of the Leavenworth Police Department are “doing a great job in spite of what the climate is.”

“They’re coming to work every day, devoted and dedicated, trying hard to keep the community safe,” Kitchens said.

