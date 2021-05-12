Sheriff’s Office asks for information about crash

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a crash that was reported south of Lansing.

The crash was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Fairmount Road and 147th Street.

A 16-year-old Lansing girl told deputies she was traveling south on 147th Street in a Chevrolet Impala. She stopped at a stop sign at Fairmount Road. She then proceeded south. As she was crossing through the intersection, an eastbound sedan struck the rear of her vehicle, according to a news release from Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver of the sedan got out of his vehicle after the accident. He reportedly seemed angry but asked the other driver if she was OK. The man then reportedly got back into his vehicle and drove away.

The 16-year-old driver had no injuries as a result of the crash.

Deputies have been unable to identify the other driver who has been described as an older white man. He drove a white sedan.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office 913-682-5724.