City explores road improvements in support of commercial development

When they met this week, Leavenworth city commissioners reached a consensus to explore making improvements to a section of Lakeview Drive in support of a planned commercial development on Eisenhower Road.

City Manager Paul Kramer told commissioners Tuesday that the commercial development is planned for a 12-acre property at Eisenhower Road and Lakeview Drive. The project may bring a Culver’s restaurant to Leavenworth as well as other commercial development.

“This project is still pending rezoning,” he said.

He said a rezoning ordinance will come before commissioners May 25 for a first reading.

Kramer said it is believed the Culver’s restaurant would be the first tenant of the new development. He said it would be a large Culver’s with seating for more than 120 people.

The restaurant likely would be located at the corner of Eisenhower Road and Lakeview Drive.

“But Lakeview is not sufficient for commercial traffic,” Kramer said.

Kramer asked if there was a consensus among commissioners for moving forward with improving a 250-foot section of Lakeview Drive north of Eisenhower Road.

He said the estimated cost of the design and construction of the road improvements is $300,000.

Mayor Pro-Tem Camalla Leonhard asked about the source of funding for the road improvements.

Kramer said the money could come from three sources. He said the city sets aside a small amount of the money it receives through a countywide sales tax for economic development projects.

“So that would be the primary source of this,” he said.

Kramer said city officials also hope to see savings from a pavement management program.

He said the city also may be able to use federal highway funds. He said the city has earmarked most of the highway funds it has received from the federal government for a Fourth Street project in the downtown area.

Mayor Nancy Bauder was absent Tuesday, but the four other city commissioners expressed support for improving Lakeview Drive.

“I think it’s a great use of funds,” Commissioner Mark Preisinger said.

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Approved the City Commission’s 2021-2022 goals.