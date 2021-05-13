Pretrial conference continued in murder case

The Leavenworth Times

A pretrial conference has been continued for a Leavenworth man who is facing a murder charge in connection to a 2017 shooting.

The pretrial conference for Ramaun K. Johnson was set for Wednesday. But it has been continued to June 2, according to court records.

Johnson, 33, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Shavar A. Walker.

Walker, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2017, outside of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Vilas Street.

Johnson is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder.

It is alleged Walker was killed during the commission of an inherently dangerous felony, distribution of cocaine.

Prosecutors are not necessarily alleging that Johnson shot Walker. But Johnson is alleged to have been involved in a drug deal that led to Walker’s death.

Johnson remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.