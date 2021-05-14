Masks to become optional at City Hall

Beginning Monday, people will no longer be required to wear masks when visiting Leavenworth City Hall or other city buildings.

Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer said face coverings will be optional.

He said the city is also removing occupancy limitations that were in place at the Riverfront Community Center.

Kramer said city officials already had made the decision to change the mask requirement before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday.

The CDC stated on its website that people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 “can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

In general, people are considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and two weeks after receiving single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC recommends that people who are not fully vaccinated continue to take precautions against COVID-19.

Kramer said the decision to change the mask policy on Monday was based on a timeline for people becoming fully vaccinated after COVID-19 vaccines were made available to all adults in Kansas.

While capacity limitations are being removed for the Riverfront Community Center, the building’s gymnasium will remain closed to the public.

The gym recently has been used by the Leavenworth County Health Department for vaccination clinics. The Health Department has moved the clinics to another location. But the gym remains set up for vaccination clinics in case that site is needed again.

“The Health Department has requested we leave that set up for a while,” Kramer said.

At Lansing City Hall, masks are encouraged but not required, Lansing City Administrator Tim Vandall said.

