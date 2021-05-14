'Wet weekend' anticipated

While thunderstorms may be possible this weekend, the local emergency management director thinks the risk of severe weather will be low.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said more severe weather likely will stay west of Leavenworth County.

Magaha said there is still a chance local residents could see a strong thunderstorm with 50-60 mph winds and hail.

He said a series of storms over the weekend may result in one to two inches of rain.

“It’s going to be a wet weekend,” he said.

Magaha said the rainfall could lead to minor flooding along creeks and tributaries.

Chances of rain may continue through the upcoming week.

