State searches for veterans home site

The Leavenworth County Development Corporation is notifying local city and county officials about a search for the location of a new state veterans home in northeast Kansas.

Steve Jack, executive director of LCDC, mentioned the search Thursday during a meeting of LCDC’s Board of Directors.

Jack said he was contacted by Gregg Burden, director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office, about the project.

“They’re looking for a 25-to-50-acre site,” Jack said.

Jack said state officials are looking for land that can be donated for a long-term care facility. The facility likely would employ about 125 people.

The construction project would cost about $30 million.

State officials are hoping to obtain a grant through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to pay for 65% of the cost.

Earlier this year, Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order stating the director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office will apply for the federal funding.

While the search for a site in northeast Kansas is not limited to Leavenworth County, Jack said the veterans home “really belongs, don’t you think, in Leavenworth County.”

According to Jack, Burden plans to contact the Pioneer Group about an option for including consideration of renovated buildings on the campus of the Eisenhower VA Medical Center in Leavenworth.

