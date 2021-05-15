Suspect arrested for fatal shooting

The Leavenworth Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday for the shooting death of Floyd E. Ross Jr., according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

Ross, 31, was found lying in a street May 4 in the 400 block of Kiowa Street. He had been shot multiple times.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Kitchens said in a news release that detectives with the Police Department were able to identify a suspect in the case this past week and were searching for him.

The suspect surrendered to police at 4 p.m. Friday. The arrest was announced late Friday evening.

Kitchens said the suspect, whose name has not been released, was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail for an allegation of first-degree murder.