9 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

Less than 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Leavenworth County during the last week, according to a report from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

The department reported Monday in a weekly update that nine new cases have been confirmed in the county since May 10.

These nine new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

This is significantly fewer cases than what was reported in other recent weekly updates from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Twenty-three new cases were reported May 10, and 25 new cases were reported May 3.

One Leavenworth County resident was in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19.

A total of 232 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fifty-five county residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

There have been more than 6,850 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday that it has administered first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to 15,706 people. And 14,996 of those people already have received their second doses of the vaccine.

The Health Department has administered 1,019 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a walk-in vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The clinic will take place at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

The clinic will be available to people who are at least 18 and older, regardless of whether they are residents of the county.

Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for Leavenworth County, said the Health Department has ordered the Pfizer vaccine. But it was unclear Monday if the vaccine will be available for Thursday’s clinic.

The Pfizer vaccine can be administered to people who are as young as 12.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR