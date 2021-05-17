Shooting suspect charged with murder

Updated at 5:42 p.m. May 17, 2021, with additional information.

A Leavenworth man has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting another man earlier this month.

Cordell M. Stewart, 21, is charged in connection to the May 4 death of Floyd E. Ross Jr., according to the County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The criminal complaint filed in Stewart’s case alleges he killed Ross “intentionally and with premeditation.”

Ross, 31, was found lying in a street in the 400 block of Kiowa Street. He had been shot multiple times.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Police Department officials have not commented on a possible motive for the shooting.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said investigators began to zero in on Stewart as a suspect in the case last week. Stewart turned himself in Friday afternoon.

Stewart appeared in court Monday afternoon. He was advised of the charge and his options for legal counsel. The judge also ordered a bond screen, according to court records.

Stewart made the court appearance from the Leavenworth County Jail through the Zoom online videoconferencing service. Zoom is being used for many proceedings in Leavenworth County District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stewart is next scheduled to appear in court May 28.

As of Monday afternoon, Stewart remained in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

