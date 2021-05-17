No injuries following exchange of gunfire at apartment complex

No injuries were reported following an exchange of gunfire outside of a Leavenworth apartment complex, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 10:47 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Ralph Bunche Drive.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said an altercation reportedly occurred in a parking lot.

A man in a vehicle exchanged gunfire with another man who was on foot.

"At least one round entered an occupied apartment," Nicodemus said.

A 33-year-old man and several children were in the apartment at the time.

The two men who reportedly were shooting at each other left the scene. Police officers were unable to locate them.

The suspect who was in a vehicle is believed to have been driving a silver Dodge pickup truck, possibly a Dakota.

Nicodemus said he does not know what sparked the altercation.

People with information about the incident can contact the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-651-2260. People also can provide information anonymously by calling the Police Department's clue hotline at 913- 682-CLUE or 682-2583.