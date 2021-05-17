Stranger Creek floods in Easton area

Rainfall over the weekend caused Stranger Creek to flood in the Easton area.

The creek had dropped below its flood stage Monday afternoon. But with additional rainfall in the forecast for this week, Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said his office will continue to monitor creeks in the area.

“We’ll definitely be monitoring the creeks for the next several days,” he said.

Magaha said rainfall from over the weekend ranged from 1.25 inches to about two inches in Leavenworth County. He said other nearby counties had more significant amounts of rainfall.

Stranger Creek, which flows from the north end of the Leavenworth County to the south end, began to rise Sunday in the Easton area. The creek crested at 18.19 feet around 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The creek reaches its minor flood stage for the Easton area at 17 feet and its moderate flood stage at 18 feet.

By 2:30 p.m. Monday, the creek had dropped to 14.54 feet.

The creek also rose in southern Leavenworth County but crested without reaching its flood stage near Tonganoxie.

The Kansas River at the south end of the county also was on the rise Monday. But flooding from the river was not anticipated, according to the National Weather Service.

The Missouri River rose slightly Sunday in the Leavenworth area. But the river remains well below its flood stage for the area.

A NWS forecast for the city of Leavenworth calls for chances of rain, and possibly thunderstorms, throughout the week and weekend.

