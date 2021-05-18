Cause of apartment fire undetermined

The Leavenworth Times

No injuries were reported following an apartment fire early Monday morning in Leavenworth, a Fire Department official said.

The fire was reported at 2:11 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Spruce Street. Nine people received temporary lodging assistance from the American Red Cross following the fire.

Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said the fire occurred in a house that has been converted into three apartments. The fire was contained to a room of one of the apartments.

“The cause is undetermined,” Brooks said.

He said the fire resulted in an estimated $15,000 in damage.

The fire resulted in smoke and heat damage in one apartment and smoke damage in the other two apartments.