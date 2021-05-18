Clinic to offer Pfizer vaccine

The Leavenworth Times

The Leavenworth County Health Department will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week during a walk-in clinic.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people as young as 12 years old.

The vaccination clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

County spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop said in an email that a limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine will be available. Parents or legal guardians will be required to sign consent forms for minors who receive the vaccine.

The Health Department also will be offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines during the clinic. These vaccines have been authorized for people who are 18 and older.

No appointments are necessary for the clinic, and people do not have to be residents of Leavenworth County to receive vaccines.