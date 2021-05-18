High school graduation ceremonies planned

Several local high schools will have graduation ceremonies this week and over the weekend.

Basehor-Linwood High School will have its graduation ceremony Thursday evening, according to Ashley Razak, communications coordinator for the school district.

The ceremony will take place at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. This is the home stadium of the Sporting KC soccer team.

Basehor-Linwood used this stadium last year for a graduation ceremony.

Thursday’s ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Razak said organizers plan to have the ceremony rain or shine.

About 182 students are expected to graduate.

People attending the ceremony who are 2 years of age and older will be asked to wear masks.

The Leavenworth High School graduation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the high school, 2012 10th Ave., according to Jake Potter, director of public relations for Leavenworth public schools.

Organizers are planning to have the ceremony at the high school’s Pioneer Stadium. But the event may be moved indoors because of inclement weather.

The graduating seniors each will be provided four tickets to distribute to family members or other guests.

If the ceremony is moved to the main gymnasium inside Leavenworth High School, tickets will be limited to two per graduate.

The ceremony will be simulcast on the school district’s YouTube channel.

About 280 seniors are expected to graduate from Leavenworth High School this weekend, according to Catey Edwards, coordinator of secondary public relations for the school district.

Edwards said a decision about whether the ceremony will be moved indoors will be made by 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Guests attending the graduation ceremony will be required to wear masks.

Graduating seniors will be asked to wear masks as they enter and leave Pioneer Stadium. But Leavenworth Board of Education members voted last week to allow the graduating seniors to remove their masks while they are seated during the ceremony and as they accept their diplomas.

Ahead of their graduation ceremony, Leavenworth High School seniors will participate in the Pioneer Graduation Processional. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Friday.

Seniors will travel in vehicles on 10th Avenue from Warren Middle School to Leavenworth High School.

The Pleasant Ridge High School graduation is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school’s football stadium, 32500 Easton Road.

About 52 students are expected to graduate, according to Pleasant Ridge High School Principal Tom Barry.

Masks will be optional if the ceremony is held outdoors. However, the ceremony could be moved to the school’s gymnasium because of inclement weather.

If the ceremony takes place inside the gym, masks will be mandatory, according to Barry.

Seating also will be limited inside the gym. Six tickets will be issued to each graduating senior for an indoor ceremony.

Tonganoxie High School will have its graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park, according to the school district’s website.

The graduation ceremony for Lansing High School is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 5. Organizers are planning to have the ceremony at the high school’s football stadium, 1412 147th St.

Each graduating senior will be provided eight tickets to distribute to family members or other guests, according to Lansing High School Principal Rob McKim.

If the ceremony has to be moved to the high school’s gymnasium because of weather, tickets will be limited to four per graduating students.

Masks will be required at either location.

