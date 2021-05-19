Defendant sentenced to life for indecent liberties

The Leavenworth Times

A Leavenworth man has received a life sentence for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to a prosecution official.

James Hansen, 49, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court. He will have to serve at least 25 years in prison before he is eligible for parole, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Hansen was charged in October after a boy disclosed that the defendant had inappropriately touched him. The crime reportedly occurred two years earlier.

Hansen reportedly admitted to inappropriately touching the victim when interviewed by a detective with the Leavenworth Police Department.

Hansen pleaded guilty last month to the charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.

Thompson said Hansen’s attorney filed a motion seeking a shorter sentence. The motion, which was opposed by the prosecution, was denied by the judge.

“There was amazing work done by our law enforcement to assure this conviction and sentence,” Thompson said in a news release. “More importantly, there was great courage from the child to come forward and the family to help pursue justice. Families, friends, teachers and anyone in a child’s life can recognize when something is wrong. We must always make sure to recognize this and communicate with them when we see something is wrong.”