Port Authority votes on funding request

When they met Tuesday, members of the Leavenworth County Port Authority voted to request funding from the county government on behalf of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation.

The Port Authority will request $87,143 in county funding for the LCDC.

Leavenworth County commissioners traditionally allocate funding for both the Port Authority and LCDC.

Steve Jack, executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, said he was informed in March that requests for this year’s county funding for LCDC should go through the Port Authority.

The Port Authority is a quasi-governmental agency that focuses on economic development. Members of the Port Authority’s Board of Directors are appointed by the county government and the cities of Leavenworth, Lansing, Basehor and Tonganoxie.

LCDC acts as a partner agency to the Port Authority.

The Port Authority board members approved a motion to seek county funding for the LCDC when they met last month.

But Jack said the amount of anticipated funding from the county that was voted on during last month’s Port Authority meeting was incorrect. So the matter was brought up again during Tuesday’s meeting.

“We’re just trying to get it right and be transparent,” Jack said.

He said the correct amount of requested funding should be $21,785 per quarter or $87,143 for the entire year.

Port Authority Chairman Greg Kaaz suggested requesting the full amount of funding for 2021.

“We’re already two quarters into it,” he said.

Port Authority board members voted 5-0 to request the $87,143 from the county.

Board members Doug Schimke and Rick Schneider were absent.

