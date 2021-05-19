Local agencies participate in Click It or Ticket

Local law enforcement officers will be checking to see if drivers are wearing seat belts and have their children properly restrained.

Area law enforcement agencies will be participating in a Click It or Ticket campaign that begins Friday and concludes Memorial Day. The focus of the campaign will be enforcement of state occupant restraint laws and other traffic laws.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said the department receives reimbursement through a state program for overtime for officers who participate in the campaign.

He said this will allow more than the usual number of officers on patrol during the campaign.

While the additional officers can respond to other calls as needed, they are “pretty exclusive to the goals of the grant while they’re working,” Nicodemus said.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said in a news release he wishes to thank drivers who use their seat belts.

“I also want people to know that day or night, the Leavenworth Police Department is committed to aggressively ticketing violators of adult seat belt and child safety laws, as well as other traffic infractions, which make the need for occupant restraint so necessary,” he said.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office also will be participating in the campaign.

“Every traffic stop is an opportunity to educate the motoring public in better traffic safety habits,” Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said in a news release. “With graduation season and spring activities in full swing the Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone to drive safe, buckle up.”

About 180 law enforcement agencies across the state are expected to participate in the campaign including the Lansing Police Department and Basehor Police Department.

People can contact Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office at 1-800-416-2522 orktsro@dccca.org for information about child passenger safety including the location of the nearest safety seat technician.

For information about a car seat distribution program, people can visit www.safekidskansas.org.

