Deadline approaches for free pool passes

Residents of the city of Leavenworth have a few more days to apply for free summer passes to the Wollman Aquatic Center.

The deadline for registering is the end of the day on Sunday. People can register for the free passes by visiting the city’s website, www.leavenworthks.org.

After being closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wollman Aquatic Center is set to open Memorial Day. This year, free passes are being offered to residents of the city of Leavenworth and Fort Leavenworth, which is within the city limits.

Parks and Recreation Director Steve Grant said the city already has received applications for more than 5,600 free passes.

Grant said the maximum capacity for the Wollman Aquatic Center is about 600 people. He said the pool has never reached this capacity.

“We’ve gotten close in the past,” he said.

According to Grant, the free passes will come in the form of punch cards, each of which can be used 30 times. Once a punch card has been used up, it can be turned in for a new one. This will allow the user to continue to enjoy free entry to the aquatic center throughout the 2021 season.

The pool, which is located in Wollman Park at 1300 Shawnee St., will close for the season in September.

Grant said the city will not replace lost punch cards.

The free passes are being offered for Leavenworth and Fort Leavenworth residents who are 4 years of age and older.

Admission to the pool is already free for children who are 3 and younger, according to the city website.

Grant said city officials would prefer that people who apply for free passes pick them up at the Riverfront Community Center by end of business May 30.

