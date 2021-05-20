Creek floods again

Stranger Creek flooded again Thursday in Leavenworth County following additional rain.

And all of Leavenworth County was under a flash flood watch Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Stranger Creek had reached 19.18 feet in the Easton area. The creek reaches its minor flood stage for this area at 17 feet. It reaches it moderate flood stage at 18 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ve had a lot of roads that are already flooded out,” Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said Thursday afternoon.

Magaha said people should not attempt to drive on flooded roadways.

The creek also flooded Monday in the Easton area. At that time, the creek crested at 18.19 feet.

Stranger Creek flows from northern part of the county to southern Leavenworth County. The creek also was under a flood warning Thursday near Tonganoxie.

At 4:01 p.m., the creek was at 18.36 feet near Tonganoxie. This placed the creek in what is known as its action stage for this area. A forecast for the creek posted on a National Weather Service website predicted the creek would rise in the area to 23.6 feet. The creek reaches its minor flood stage for this area at 23 feet.

Magaha said areas of Leavenworth County had received between two and 2.5 inches of rain from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon.

A flash flood watch for Leavenworth County was scheduled to remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

Chances of additional rain and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Leavenworth for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

