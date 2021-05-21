Leavenworth Police Department welcomes new K-9

John Richmeier/Leavenworth Times

The Leavenworth Police Department welcomed its newest K-9 on Monday.

Vlad, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois, already has been patrolling the city with his handler, Officer Cole Brummer.

Brummer said the dog is still acclimating himself to his new duties.

“It’s a different atmosphere for him now,” Brummer said.

Brummer recently returned to Leavenworth with Vlad after the two trained together for six weeks in North Carolina.

Brummer said the dog can help the Police Department with tracking people, searching for evidence that may have been dropped by suspects and detecting narcotics. The dog also can be used in the apprehension of a suspect.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said Vlad replaced the department’s previous K-9, Ace, who has now been retired from service.

Nicodemus said the Police Department budgeted about $15,000 for the new police dog. This includes the purchase of the dog and equipment as well as the training for the handler.

Nicodemus said the value of having a police dog is immense. The deputy chief said the dog can help de-escalate situations in which potentially dangerous suspects may be uncooperative.

“He’s a big deterrent,” Nicodemus said of the dog.

Brummer, who says he is a dog lover, applied to be the handler for the department’s new K-9.

Vlad now lives with the officer.

When on duty, Vlad rides in a cage in the back of the police vehicle used by Brummer.

