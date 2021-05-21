Mayor: Basehor continues to grow

Basehor’s mayor said trails, road improvements and other projects planned in the city will benefit the next generation of residents.

“Everything we do, we’re doing it for the next generation,” David Breuer said.

The mayor delivered an annual state of the city address Thursday during an event hosted by the Basehor Chamber of Commerce.

Breuer said the city continues to grow.

He said the city had a population of 724 in 1970. The city’s estimated population in 2019 was 6,496.

Breuer said city officials will not learn Basehor's official population from the 2020 census until September.

So far this year, 58 building permits have been issued in Basehor for single family residences. Two building permits have been issued for multifamily residences.

“We certainly hope that trend keeps going,” he said.

Breuer noted the city’s wastewater treatment plant can accommodate a population of 20,000.

“We’re set for the growth in the sewer department area,” he said.

Breuer credited retiring school Superintendent David Howard for a lot of the recent growth in Basehor. The mayor said enrollment in the Basehor-Linwood school district grew by about 600 students during the last five years.

Howard and incoming Superintendent Doug Powers attended Thursday’s event.

Breuer reviewed various projects that recently have been completed or are in the works in Basehor.

“There’s a lot of action in our community right now,” he said.

He said the city has been awarded a $500,000 grant through the Mid-America Regional Council for trails.

The city also has been awarded $7.45 million through the Mid-America Regional Council to help enhance and modernize 155th Street. Construction for this project is scheduled for 2024.

Breuer said the total estimated cost of the project is $11 million.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR