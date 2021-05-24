Students inspire Basehor to recognize May 14 as Kindness Day

Beth Kornegay/Special to the Times

Earlier this month, Basehor became a kinder place with plenty of random acts of kindness, many of which were courtesy of students at Basehor Intermediate School.

As part of Stephanie Shupe’s fourth-grade class, students were asked to craft a persuasive letter. After talking about kindness, her students proposed a Kindness Day at school. During a brainstorming activity, the students documented their ideas and discussed how attitudes and actions can inspire others to do great things. The idea took on a life of its own to extend into the Basehor community, and Basehor Kindness Day was born.

The class wrote a letter to Basehor Mayor Dave Breuer and members of the Basehor City Council to ask that May 14 be declared Basehor Kindness Day. The students noted that the pandemic caused people to struggle and be alone and that each person deserves to feel safe and to be treated kindly. They also said that kindness can turn into a habit and be contagious with someone who received an act of kindness to pay it forward to someone else.

“Kindness Day taught our students many important lessons. The most valuable lesson is that one small act of kindness can truly have an impact on a community,” Shupe said. “Large acts of kindness don’t change the world. It’s the small daily acts that truly have the most impact. Your reward is a simple thank you, a smile or just knowing you made someone’s day a little brighter.”

On April 28, the Basehor governing body read a proclamation and unanimously agreed to honor May 14 as Basehor Kindness Day. Some students appeared in person during the discussion and received the signed proclamation on behalf of their fellow students.

For their part, activities May 14 included students delivering donuts to the Fairmount Township Fire Department, Basehor Police Department and City Hall staff. They also made and delivered cards to be distributed with chocolate bars for senior citizens receiving Meals on Wheels and made care packages for military veterans. The Basehor Community Library received bookmarks with positive messages, and rocks painted with positive messages were placed around town. Citizens likely also saw kindness signs that were posted in yards around town and dogs for local animal rescue groups received some new dog toys. All third- through fifth-grade students participated in the activities. Families of the students donated supplies for the projects.

“There has never been a more important day than today to do something kind. Kindness is what holds the community together and we hope that the kind acts shown on May 14 brought a smile to the faces of Basehor residents,” said Shupe.