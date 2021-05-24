Health Department offers Pfizer vaccine again

The Leavenworth County Health Department will again be offering the Pfizer vaccine during a weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic, according to a county spokeswoman.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road. No appointments are necessary. People do not have to be residents of Leavenworth County in order to receive a shot at the clinic.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for people who are 12 and older.

The Health Department also will be offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. These two vaccines are approved for adults.

The Health Department ran out of the Pfizer vaccine when it was offered at a clinic last week. County spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop said a limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine will be available during this week’s clinic.

Parents or legal guardians will need to sign consent forms for children who are administered the Pfizer vaccine.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday that it has administered a total of 32,025 doses of the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

The Health Department also reported Monday a dozen new COVID-19 cases in the county as part of a weekly update.

The 12 new cases were confirmed in Leavenworth County since the Health Department’s last update on May 17.

The new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

While a dozen new cases have been reported in the county during the past week, only eight cases were considered active Monday. These cases are being monitored by the Health Department.

There has been a total of 6,864 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fifty-five Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

A total of 234 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. But the Health Department reported that no county resident was in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19.

