Truck strikes three poles, retaining wall

A man was taken to the hospital after his truck struck three utilities poles and a retaining wall along Metropolitan Avenue, a Leavenworth police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 11:42 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Metropolitan Avenue.

The 60-year-old man was driving east in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup when the truck went off the road. The truck came to rest after striking the retaining wall, according to the Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

It is believed the truck crashed after the driver suffered a medial problem.

The man received a head injury during the crash. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out. His injury was not believed to be life-threatening, Nicodemus said.