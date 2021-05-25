Additional rain could lead to more flooding

Stranger Creek is back within its banks after flooding last week.

But additional rain over the next few days could lead to more flooding, according to Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

“It wouldn’t take long with the ground as saturated as it is to aggravate Stranger and the other tributaries in the county,” Magaha said.

Magaha said Monday marked the 10th day in a row that rain had fallen in Leavenworth County.

And more rain is in the forecast for this week. Magaha said the area could receive as much as one inch of rain today, and there is a chance for more than one inch of rain Thursday.

“We could see severe weather maybe Thursday,” Magaha said.

Stranger Creek flows from the north end of the Leavenworth County to the south end of the county. And heavy rainfall last week caused the creek to be flooded throughout the county.

The flooding resulted in a number of temporary road closures, according to Magaha.

Magaha said there are chances for rain Sunday and Monday. People who are planning outdoor activities for Memorial Day weekend may want to have umbrellas handy.

Friday will mark the second anniversary of a tornado that passed through the Linwood area.

