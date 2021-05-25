Murder case set to go to trial next year

The case of a man who is facing a murder charge for a 2020 shooting in Leavenworth is set to go to trial next year.

The trial for Cody J. Nichols is set for April 11 in Leavenworth County District Court, according to court records.

Nichols, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the July 18 shooting death of Sanquan M. Brooks.

Nichols is accused of what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder. Felony murder occurs when someone is killed during the commission of a felony that is considered inherently dangerous.

The trial date was selected during a status conference Friday in court. The hearing was conducted using the Zoom online videoconferencing service, according to court records.

Zoom is being used for many proceedings in Leavenworth County District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nichols’ attorney, Gregory Robinson, recently argued his client should be immune from prosecution because the defendant acted in self-defense as Brooks and another man attempted to rob him.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman denied an immunity from prosecution motion.

The judge ruled immunity is not available to Nichols because Kuckelman believes the defendant was involved in a drug transaction at the time of the shooting that resulted in Brooks’ death.

Nichols remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

