Trial set in 2018 murder case

A jury trial has been scheduled for a rural Linwood man who is accused of killing his girlfriend in 2018.

The trial for Dan S. Flannagan is scheduled for March 21 in Leavenworth County District Court, according to court records.

Flannagan, 66, is charged with intentional second-degree murder in connection to the death of Constance Perryman.

Perryman’s body was found April 6, 2018, on property located off of 198th Street south of Linwood. She reportedly died of a shotgun wound.

Flannagan and Perryman had been living together on the property.

The trial date was set during a pretrial conference, which took place Friday. The hearing was conducted using the Zoom online videoconferencing service.

Zoom is being used for many proceedings in Leavenworth County District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flannagan remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

