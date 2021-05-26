Candidate filing deadline June 1

Updated at 8:29 a.m. May 26, 2021, to correct the spelling of the name of a candidate.

The candidate filing deadline for this year’s city and school board election is now less than one week away.

And a number of people already have filed to run in local races. There are enough candidates for the Leavenworth City Commission to force a primary in that race.

The deadline for candidates to file is noon June 1. The primary election will be Aug. 3. The general election will take place Nov. 2.

There are three positions on the Leavenworth City Commission that are up for election this year. And as of Tuesday morning, 10 people have filed as candidates, according to information provided by the County Clerk’s Office.

Members of the City Commission are elected to at-large positions. This means each commissioner represents the entire city rather than a specific ward or district.

The candidates for Leavenworth City Commission are incumbents Mike Griswold and Jermaine Wilson as well as Maren Hart, Griff Martin, Edd Hingula, Ted Davis, Christopher Murphy, Michael Lay, Michael A. Bunch and Thomas J. Beal Jr.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said six of the at-large candidates for the City Commission will advance from the primary to the general election.

Three at-large positions also are up for election this year on the Leavenworth Board of Education. Five people have filed as candidates so far.

The candidates are incumbents Mike Carney, Alisa Murphy and Doug Darling as well as Ronald S. Grossman and Brian E. Stephens.

Four positions are up for election for the Lansing City Council. And so far, only incumbents have filed as candidates for the positions. The candidates are Dave Trinkle Jr., Don Studnicka, Kerry Brungardt and Ron Dixon.

Members of the Lansing City Council represent specific wards of the city. Trinkle is running for reelection in Ward 1. Studnicka is seeking reelection in Ward 2. Brungardt is running for reelection in Ward 3, and Dixon is running to continue to represent Ward 4.

Four positions, including one unexpired term, are up for election this year for the Lansing Board of Education.

Amy Zimmerman has filed as a candidate for the unexpired term.

Incumbent John Hattok and Ari Ryan Ailin, Amy Cawvey and Jeff Bollin have filed as candidates for the other three positions.

Two at-large seats are up for election this year on the Basehor City Council. Incumbents Shari Standiferd and Ty Garver have filed as candidates as well as Jeffrey Boddy.

Basehor Mayor David Breuer will have at least one challenger as he seeks another term this year. Richard Drennon, who serves on the Basehor City Council, also has filed as a candidate for mayor.

Six of the seven seats for the Basehor-Linwood Board of Education represent specific geographic areas of the school district. The seventh seat is an at-large position, representing the entire district.

Three of the board’s seats are up for election this year.

Jennifer Sims has filed as a candidate for the board’s Position 4.

Incumbent Tim Hill and Kody Willnauer have filed as candidates for Position 5.

Brian Habjan and Richard E. Bazemore have filed as candidates for Position 6.

Six of the seven seats of the Easton Board of Education also represent specific geographic areas of that school district. The district also has one at-large seat.

Three positions on the Easton school board are up for election this year.

Incumbent Jerry C. Barnes and Danielle R. Baker have filed as candidates for the board’s Position 4.

Incumbent Eugene Heim is running for reelection to Position 5.

Incumbent John T. McEvoy and Will Blandin have filed as candidates for Position 6.

In Linwood, Brian Christenson is running for reelection to the position of mayor.

Two people have filed as candidates for the Leavenworth Waterworks Board. The candidates are Chad Lough and incumbent Eric Peterson.

The board serves as the governing body of the Leavenworth water department.

Three positions on the board are up for election this year.

