Crash results in spill of 1,500 gallons of diesel

Cleanup of a diesel spill continued Thursday, two days after a fuel truck rolled onto its side near Tonganoxie, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The crash was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at Tonganoxie Drive and 199th Street.

A 43-year-old man was driving Freightliner truck north on Tonganoxie Drive, which is County Road 5. The truck was hauling a fuel tank, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The truck’s passenger-side tires went off the roadway. The driver attempted to correct the problem, but he apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The truck rolled onto its side and then struck a southbound Ford F-250 pickup truck, according to Sherley.

The driver of the fuel truck was transported to the hospital and later released.

The crash resulted in damage to the tanker, causing diesel to leak into ditches and a small tributary. Leavenworth County Emergency Director Chuck Magaha believes more than 1,500 gallons of diesel was spilled as a result of the crash.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management is a division of the Sheriff’s Office.

A section of Tonganoxie Drive was closed for several hours Tuesday after the crash, and the road was closed for a shorter period of time Wednesday because of the cleanup efforts.

Magaha said the cleanup work continued Thursday, but a road closure was not necessary.

