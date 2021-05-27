Board to review goals

After reviewing self-assessment forms for the Lansing Board of Education, the board’s president plans to compile a list of possible goals for the body.

Members of the Lansing school board met Monday for a special meeting. During the meeting, board members reviewed forms they completed as part of an evaluation of their board.

Board President John Dalbey Sr. said he hoped the review of the self-assessment would lead to establishing board goals.

Following the discussion, Dalbey said he will compile a list of possible goals to present to his fellow board members when they meet again next month.

One thing Dalbey suggested during Monday’s meeting is the development of a long-range plan.

Dalbey believes such a plan is overdue. He said board members discussed the idea before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s something I would like to get after between now and the end of the calendar year,” he said.

Board member Cheryl Runnebaum said such a plan will require input from a lot of people.

Dalbey said community leaders, school site council members and school administrators all should have input. He said input also may be needed from subject matter experts.

