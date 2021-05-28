Memorial Day ceremonies not open to the public

Memorial Day ceremonies will be conducted at the two national cemeteries in Leavenworth. But they will not be open to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions, the director of the cemeteries said.

The Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery and Leavenworth National Cemetery are operated through the National Cemetery Administration, which is part of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The NCA announced last week that it was lifting restrictions on gathering sizes for committal and memorial services. This change went into effect Wednesday.

Konrad Tolai, director of the Fort Leavenworth and Leavenworth national cemeteries, said the change applies to burial services and families memorializing loved ones with committal services. But the change does not apply to Memorial Day ceremonies.

Tolai acknowledged the NCA’s announcement about the change in restrictions has caused confusion.

All 155 national cemeteries operated by the NCA will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk each day.

Fort Leavenworth has restrictions on visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, but people with loved ones buried at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery will be allowed access on the Army post this holiday weekend, according to fort spokesman Jeff Wingo.

