Travel expected to increase this weekend

Roadways may be more crowded this Memorial Day weekend than last year.

AAA Travel anticipates more than 37 million people in the United States will be traveling 50 miles or more from home this holiday weekend. This would be a 60% increase from last year, which saw the lowest number of Memorial Day weekend travelers on record since AAA began keeping track in 2000, according to a news release from AAA Kansas..

The 37 million travelers anticipated this weekend would still represent 13% fewer Memorial Day weekend travelers than in 2019.

With the potential for extra traffic on the roadways, Leavenworth Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus urges drivers to be patient this weekend.

“Everybody is ready to get out there,” he said.

He recommends drivers give themselves additional time to reach their destinations.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley also recommends leaving early. And he recommends people get plenty of rest before traveling.

Following recent storms in the area, Sherley urges caution when driving in areas that may be flooded.

“I you choose to drink, make sure you have a plan and pass the keys to a sober driver,” he said.

The undersheriff also encourages people to wear their seat belts.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR