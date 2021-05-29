Murder suspect appears in court

A Leavenworth man who is charged with murder appeared in court Friday with his attorney.

Cordell M. Stewart, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the May 4 shooting death of Floyd E. Ross Jr.

Ross, 31, was found lying in a street in the 400 block of Kiowa Street. He had been shot multiple times.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Stewart made his court appearance Friday from the Leavenworth County Jail through the Zoom online videoconferencing service.

Zoom is being used for many proceedings in Leavenworth County District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stewart’s attorney, Clinton Lee, said he has started to receive materials through the discovery process. He said some of the evidence is voluminous.

Lee said he will need some time to review the materials with his client.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman scheduled a status hearing for June 23.

A probable cause affidavit that was prepared in the case by a police detective alleges the shooting of Ross occurred two days after he was involved in an encounter with a relative of Stewart.

Stewart reportedly told police he was possessed by his dead cousins, and they told him to shoot Ross, according to the affidavit.

