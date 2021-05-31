New commanding general assumes duties at Fort Leavenworth

Fort Leavenworth has a new commander.

Lt. Gen. Theodore D. Martin assumed command of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth during a ceremony Friday at the fort, according to a news release from Scott Gibson with CAC Public Affairs Office.

Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commanding general of the Army Training and Doctrine Command, presided over the ceremony in which Lt. Gen. James E. Rainey relinquished command of CAC and Fort Leavenworth to Martin.

Martin comes to Fort Leavenworth after serving as the deputy commanding general for TRADOC at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

Rainey served as the CAC and Fort Leavenworth commander for 17 months. He will next serve in a position in Washington, D.C.