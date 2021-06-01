Lansing student art show remains virtual this year

For the second year in a row, an annual art show for the Lansing public schools was conducted in a virtual format.

The Lansing School District Virtual Art Showcase was posted on the school district’s website May 25.

Sharon Burns, director of the Lansing Educational Foundation, said the art show features more than 350 pieces of artwork created by students during the 2020-2021 school year, which recently ended.

LEF organizes the art show each year.

Burns said art teachers in the district photographed the works of students in kindergarten through the 12th grade throughout the school year. These photographs were used for the virtual art show.

The show also features work from photography students from Lansing High School.

This year marked the seventh year for the art show. The show went to a virtual format after the traditional show had to be canceled during the 2019-2020 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Next year, we’ll do it again in person, I hope,” Burns said.

This year’s virtual show can be found on the school district’s website, www.usd469.net.

“I’ll leave it archived on there,” Burns said.

In the past, the annual art show has been used as a fundraiser for Lansing’s art classes. This year’s virtual show includes a link for making online donations to the school district’s art programs.

