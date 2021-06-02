17 new COVID-19 cases reported in county since May 24

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus since May 24.

The cases were reported as part of a weekly update from the Health Department. The department generally releases an update about local COVID-19 cases each Monday. But this week’s update was delayed until Wednesday because of Memorial Day.

The 17 new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

There have been 6,880 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

Health Department officials were monitoring nine active cases in the county Wednesday.

A total of 235 Leavenworth County residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning the pandemic. But no county residents were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19.

Fifty-five county residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

Health Department officials reported Wednesday that the department has administered 15,779 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 15,217 second doses. The Health Department has administered 1,067 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot.

The Leavenworth County Health Department has administered 196 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and eight second doses.

The Health Department will be hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic Thurs. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

No appointments are necessary, and there is no residency requirement.

The Health Department will be offering the Pfizer vaccine during the clinic. This vaccine can be administered to people who are 12 and older. Parents or legal guardians will need to sign consent forms for children who receive the vaccine.

The Health Department also will be offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are approved for adults.

