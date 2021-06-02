Storm causes wind, hail damage

A storm that passed through the Basehor area last week produced heavy rain, strong winds and up to golf ball-size hail, the local emergency management director said.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said a number of roads were closed due to high water from the late Thursday afternoon storm.

He said the storm produced 2.87 inches of rain within 40 minutes.

He said a number of houses had roof and siding damage from hail.

The storm also produced winds reaching up to 70 mph.

Magaha said a barn in the area of 174th Street and Kansas Avenue was destroyed by wind. He said strong winds also caused tree damage in the area.

