Storm causes wind, hail damage
John Richmeier
The Leavenworth Times
A storm that passed through the Basehor area last week produced heavy rain, strong winds and up to golf ball-size hail, the local emergency management director said.
Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said a number of roads were closed due to high water from the late Thursday afternoon storm.
He said the storm produced 2.87 inches of rain within 40 minutes.
He said a number of houses had roof and siding damage from hail.
The storm also produced winds reaching up to 70 mph.
Magaha said a barn in the area of 174th Street and Kansas Avenue was destroyed by wind. He said strong winds also caused tree damage in the area.
