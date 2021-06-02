Cause of fire under investigation

A fire that caused extensive damage to a vacant house over the weekend in Leavenworth remains under investigation, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 9:28 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Eighth Street. No injuries were reported.

Shawn Kell, health inspector and safety officer for the Leavenworth Fire Department, said the roof of the house collapsed during the fire.

In addition to members of the Leavenworth Fire Department, Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 also responded to the scene.

Kell said the fire caused an estimated $165,000 in damage.

The Leavenworth fire marshal was unavailable Sunday, so the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate the fire, Kell said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR