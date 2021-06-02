February shooting suspect arrested

Police have arrested a man who was sought in connection to a shooting incident that occurred earlier this year outside of a Leavenworth convenience store.

Emanuel J. Dickerson, 27, Leavenworth, was arrested Saturday in Leavenworth on a warrant, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Dickerson is charged with criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records.

The charges stem from a Feb. 22 incident outside of a convenience store on Spruce Street. Two men reportedly fired shots at each other.

Nicodemus said about 10 shots were fired from handguns. Police do not believe anyone was injured during the exchange, but bullets struck the convenience store building, two vehicles in the parking lot and a nearby house.

Dickerson is one of two men who was sought by police for questioning following the incident.

The other man, Fadl A. Karim, was arrested in March. He faces a charge of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dickerson appeared in court Tuesday. He was advised of the charges against him. He is next scheduled to appear in court June 11, according to court records.

Karim is scheduled to appear in court today in his case.

