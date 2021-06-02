Races set for city, school board election

The races are now set for the election for local city and school board positions.

The filing deadline for the non-partisan election was noon Tuesday. A sufficient number of candidates filed to force primaries for races for the Leavenworth City Commission and the Lansing Board of Education.

The primary election will take place Aug. 3. The general election will be Nov. 2.

Members of the City Commission are elected to at-large positions. This means each commissioner represents the entire city rather than a specific ward or district.

There are three positions on the Leavenworth City Commission that are up for election this year. Eleven people filed as candidates for the three positions. They are incumbents Mike Griswold, Jermaine Wilson and Mark Preisinger as well as Maren Hart, Griff Martin, Edd Hingula, Ted Davis, Christopher Murphy, Michael Lay, Michael A. Bunch and Thomas J. Beal Jr., according to a list from the County Clerk’s Office.

The primary will reduce the field of City Commission to six for the general election, according to County Clerk Janet Klasinski.

Eleven candidates also filed for three at-large positions on the Lansing school board. They are incumbents John Hattok and Beth Stevenson as well as Ari Ryan Ailin, Amy Cawvey, Jeff Bollin, Susie Jorgensen Werth, Kjell Walker, Sean DeSouza, Roy S. Foster, Mary Wood and Carla Wiegers.

John Dalbey Sr., who currently serves as the board’s president, did not file for reelection.

The primary also will reduce the field of school board candidates to six for the general election.

The also is a race for an unexpired term on the Lansing school board. Three people have filed as candidates in this race. They are incumbent Cheryl Runnebaum and Wiegers and Amy Zimmerman.

A primary is not required in the race for the unexpired term, according to Klasinski.

Wiegers has filed as a candidate for the unexpired term and in the race for the three other positions. But she would be able to accept only one position on the school board should she win in both races, according to Deputy County Clerk Helen Klinkenberg.

Three at-large positions are up for election this year on the Leavenworth Board of Education. Seven candidates have filed in the race for these positions.

They are incumbents Mike Carney, Alisa Murphy and Doug Darling as well as Ronald S. Grossman, Brian E. Stephens, Chris Eckley and Vanessa Reid.

Four positions are up for election for the Lansing City Council. Members of the Lansing City Council represent specific wards of the city.

Incumbent Dave Trinkle Jr. is the only candidate for Ward 1. Incumbent Don Studnicka is the only candidate for Ward 2. Incumbent Kerry Brungardt is the only candidate in Ward 3. In Ward 4, incumbent Ron Dixon will face challenger Daniel C. Clemons in the general election.

Two at-large seats are up for election this year on the Basehor City Council. Incumbents Shari Standiferd and Ty Garver filed as candidates as well as Jeffrey Boddy and Hayden P. Maples.

In the race for Basehor mayor, incumbent David Breuer will face City Council member Richard R. Drennon.

Six of the seven seats for the Basehor-Linwood Board of Education represent specific geographic areas of the school district. The seventh seat is an at-large position, representing the entire district.

Three of the board’s seats are up for election this year.

Jennifer Sims is the only candidate for the board's Position 4.

Incumbent Tim Hill and Kody Willnauer filed as candidates for Position 5.

Brian Habjan and Richard E. Bazemore filed as candidates for Position 6.

No one filed as a candidate for mayor of Easton or the Easton City Council. Klasinski said these races will be decided by write-in votes.

Six of the seven seats of the Easton Board of Education also represent specific geographic areas of that school district. The district also has one at-large seat.

Three positions on the Easton school board are up for election this year.

Incumbent Jerry C. Barnes as well as Danyelle M. Burris and Danielle R. Baker filed as candidates for the board's Position 4.

Incumbent Eugene Heim will face Richard J. Martin in the race for Position 5.

Incumbent John T. McEvoy will face Will Blandin in the race for Position 6.

In Linwood, incumbent Brian Christenson is running unopposed for the position of mayor.

Three positions of the Linwood City Council are up for election this year. Incumbent David Denham is the only person to file as a candidate for the City Council.

Klasinski said write-in votes will be used to determine who is elected to the other positions.

Three positions are up for election for the Leavenworth Waterworks Board, and only three people filed as candidates. They are incumbents Eric Peterson and Richard Gervasini as well as Chad Lough.

The board serves as the governing body of the Leavenworth water department.

