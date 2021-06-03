Trial scheduled in 2017 murder case

A trial has been scheduled for a Leavenworth man who is charged with murder in connection to a 2017 shooting.

The trial for Ramaun K. Johnson is set to begin Jan. 18 in Leavenworth County District Court, according to court records.

Johnson, 33, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Shavar A. Walker.

Walker, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2017, outside of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Vilas Street.

Johnson is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder.

It is alleged Walker was killed during the commission of an inherently dangerous felony, distribution of cocaine. And Johnson is alleged to have been involved in the drug deal that led to Walker’s death.

The date for the trial was selected Wednesday during a pretrial conference, according to court records.

Five days are being set aside for the trial.

Johnson remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

