Cleanup of diesel spill to resume Monday

Workers from a private hazardous materials response company are scheduled to return to Leavenworth County next week to resume the cleanup of an estimated 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel.

The cleanup effort began after a fuel tank truck rolled onto its side during a crash May 25 at Tonganoxie Drive and 199th Street, according to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The tanker was damaged in the crash, which caused diesel to leak into ditches and a tributary, according to Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha.

Magaha said the company that was hauling the fuel is responsible for paying the cleanup costs.

“The spiller pays,” he said.

The cleanup work is being performed by HAZ-MAT Response, Olathe. Magaha said the company has removed about 50 cubic yards of dirt so far.

The company also set up booms to prevent diesel that leaked into the tributary from flowing farther downstream. Magaha said the tributary empties into Stranger Creek.

Magaha said workers will resume digging out areas along the shoulder of Tonganoxie Drive when they return to the site Monday.

He said the work will require Tonganoxie Drive, which is County Road 5, to be closed between Mitchell Road and 207th Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

