City offers reimbursement for lifeguard training

The city of Leavenworth is offering to reimburse lifeguards for the cost of their training.

Nancy Baker, recreation supervisor for the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department, said the reimbursement is being offered for people who complete a certification course offered through the city and work for Leavenworth this summer as lifeguards.

“We want to encourage lifeguards to come and stay the summer with us,” Baker said.

The city charges a $180 fee to Leavenworth residents for the three-day lifeguard class. The fee for non-city residents is $200.

Baker said lifeguards will be required to work a minimum of 100 hours during the summer season to be eligible for the reimbursement.

The city is offering the lifeguard training June 15-17 at the Riverfront Community Center. Applicants must be at least 15 years old and meet swimming requirements.

Baker said people who completed the course in April and were hired by the city also can be eligible for the reimbursement.

The city’s Wollman Aquatic Center opened for the season on Monday. The pool will remain open through Labor Day.

Baker said the city is looking for additional lifeguards.

Because Wollman Aquatic Center and other pools in the area were closed last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some people who worked as lifeguards in the past may have moved on to other jobs, Baker said.

She said some former lifeguards also may have moved on after graduating college.

“So it’s kind of a rebuilding summer for everybody, and it’s hard to get people to apply,” Baker said.

Baker said the city currently has enough lifeguards to operate Wollman Aquatic Center. She said there may be times when a slide area or diving boards may have to be closed, but city officials hope to avoid this.

“If we need to for safety, we will do that,” she said.

People can sign up for the upcoming lifeguard training by visiting the city’s website, www.leavenworthks.org, and going to the Parks and Recreation Department page.

People with questions about the reimbursement program can contact Baker at 913-758-6629.

