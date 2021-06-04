Trial set for defendant charged for death of boy

A trial has been scheduled for a Leavenworth man who is facing a murder charge in connection to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy.

The jury trial for Darvon D. Thomas is scheduled for Feb. 14 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Thomas, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to an April 14 shooting in Leavenworth, which resulted in the death of Brian Henderson Jr., Kansas City, Missouri.

Thomas is accused of what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder. Felony murder occurs when someone is killed during the commission of felony that is considered inherently dangerous.

Thomas also faces a charge of contributing to a child’s misconduct.

A 17-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, boy also is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting. The teen also faces a charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Thomas appeared in court Friday for an arraignment. His attorney, Matthew Terry, said his client pleaded not guilty.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman said he will set aside five days for the trial.

Friday's arraignment was conducted using the Zoom online videoconferencing service. Zoom is being used for many proceedings in Leavenworth County District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR