Trial scheduled in manslaughter case

A trial has been scheduled for a Leavenworth man who is charged with manslaughter in connection to the 2019 death of his fiancee.

The trial for Andrew R. Wieland is scheduled for March 21 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Wieland, 37, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

He is accused of killing Heather Wunderlich, 35, during a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion May 30, 2019, in Leavenworth.

Wieland also is accused of kicking two police officers while being detained.

Wieland appeared in court Friday for an arraignment. Attorney James Spies said Wieland pleaded not guilty.

Spies was appearing on behalf of Wieland’s attorney, KiAnn Caprice, who had a hearing in another court. Caprice was able to join Wieland’s hearing before it concluded.

The arraignment was conducted using the online videoconferencing service Zoom. Zoom is being used for many proceedings in Leavenworth County District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the not guilty plea was entered Friday, District Judge Gerald Kuckelman scheduled the jury trial.

Court records indicate a separate case involving misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property also is pending against Wieland. These crimes are alleged to have occurred Nov. 5, 2018. Wunderlich is identified as the victim in this case as well.

Wieland remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR